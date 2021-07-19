Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%.

FSM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.74.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

