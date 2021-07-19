Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.89 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WPM. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.81.

WPM stock opened at C$55.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$25.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$76.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

