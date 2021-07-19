Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.89 million.
WPM stock opened at C$55.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$25.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$76.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
