Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.42-2.52 EPS.

Shares of ELS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 827,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,250. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

