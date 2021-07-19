ESBC Achieves Market Cap of $436,514.80 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $436,514.80 and approximately $42,343.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,095,070 coins and its circulating supply is 28,815,736 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

