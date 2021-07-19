ESBC (ESBC) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $407,807.52 and $33,719.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,105,470 coins and its circulating supply is 28,826,136 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.