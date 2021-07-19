Ether Zero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,405.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $236,516.57 and approximately $9,405.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.81 or 0.05912752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00137221 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,214,716 coins and its circulating supply is 184,185,303 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.