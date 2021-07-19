Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 94.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $226,144.08 and approximately $793.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 78.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013434 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.80 or 0.00780382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

