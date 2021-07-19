EtherGem Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. EtherGem has a market cap of $195,751.26 and $739.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012491 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00745866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.