Etherparty (FUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $83,354.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $701,152.80 and $83,354.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.56 or 0.00776889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FUEL is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

