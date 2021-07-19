Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Evergy stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.11. 2,674,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Evergy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Evergy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,718,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Evergy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Evergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 69,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

