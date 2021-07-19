EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.14

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 2686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $830.33 million, a P/E ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.79.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104 over the last three months. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 981.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

