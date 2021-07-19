Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Cut to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAHPF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $3.55 on Monday. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

