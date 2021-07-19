Exelixis, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.80 on Monday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,028 shares of company stock worth $8,240,174 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

