EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Down 46.1% This Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $57,182.40 and $14,719.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00079080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.00767963 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

