Exosis Reaches Market Cap of $14,844.12 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $14,844.12 and $2.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,626.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.36 or 0.05832772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.26 or 0.01326515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.82 or 0.00361861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00130936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.39 or 0.00605341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00378470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00286823 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.