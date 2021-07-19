Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Experian stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.46. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,899. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

