Experian’s (EXPGY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Experian stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.46. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,899. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $43.02.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

