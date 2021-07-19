EXRNchain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. EXRNchain has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $54,294.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One EXRNchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.94 or 0.00775327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

