Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Down 6.1%

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.58 and last traded at $43.62. 14,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 153,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

