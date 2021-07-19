extraDNA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $329,753.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $631,452.16 and $329,753.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,732.89 or 0.99966437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032993 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.77 or 0.01111707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00441403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.45 or 0.00333253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049008 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

