F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNB. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.