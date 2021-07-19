F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 26,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of F5 Networks worth $37,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 423,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 26.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in F5 Networks by 12.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $185.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.09. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.
In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $2,964,065. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.
F5 Networks Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Story: Google Finance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.