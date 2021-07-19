F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 26,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of F5 Networks worth $37,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 423,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 26.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in F5 Networks by 12.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $185.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.09. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $2,964,065. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

