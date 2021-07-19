Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.54.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

