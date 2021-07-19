FairGame (FAIR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006305 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00088969 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

