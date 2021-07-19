Falcon Project Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $42,532.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00101720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00145431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,848.49 or 0.99558901 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

