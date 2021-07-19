FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Reaches $677,746.07

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $677,746.07 and $158,205.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.91 or 0.00775824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

