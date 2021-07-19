Fastcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $5,742.00 (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1,897.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Fastcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fastcoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $5,742.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fastcoin has traded up 805.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fastcoin Coin Profile

FST is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. The Reddit community for Fastcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fastcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fastcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

