Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares Sells 5,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.21. 3,349,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $65,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

