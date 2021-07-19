Federal Realty Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

FRT opened at $117.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

