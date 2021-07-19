Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

RACE opened at $206.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.96. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $175.49 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

