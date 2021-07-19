Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $161.85 million and $24.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.83 or 0.00741717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

