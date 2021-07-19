FibroGen, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.38 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

