Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Sells $1,102,500.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.20. 21,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,976. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

