Filecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $212.92 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and approximately $212.92 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $45.23 or 0.00147212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00099526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,728.88 or 1.00014329 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00332994 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 89,392,267 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

