Financial Comparison: Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) vs. The Competition

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ: KNTE) is one of 864 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kinnate Biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

87.0% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kinnate Biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinnate Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kinnate Biopharma Competitors 4718 17927 39320 769 2.58

Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.52%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Kinnate Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinnate Biopharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinnate Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Kinnate Biopharma Competitors -2,680.16% -112.45% -27.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinnate Biopharma N/A -$35.76 million -4.11 Kinnate Biopharma Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -2.14

Kinnate Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kinnate Biopharma. Kinnate Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kinnate Biopharma beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.