Financial Contrast: NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 75.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

74.7% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NextEra Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77 Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $79.36, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.88%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 24.34% 10.81% 3.71% Hawaiian Electric Industries 9.06% 9.63% 1.50%

Volatility & Risk

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $18.00 billion 8.32 $2.92 billion $2.31 33.06 Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.58 billion 1.79 $199.71 million $1.81 23.38

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Hawaiian Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a community bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. This segment operates 42 branches, including 29 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 4 branches in Hawaii, 2 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

