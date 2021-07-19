Financial Survey: HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) & Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ)

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hertz Global and HyreCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $5.26 billion 0.26 -$1.71 billion ($7.66) -1.14 HyreCar $25.23 million 14.42 -$15.22 million ($0.63) -27.62

HyreCar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hertz Global. HyreCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hertz Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hertz Global and HyreCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A HyreCar 0 0 2 0 3.00

HyreCar has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Given HyreCar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global -25.26% -200.55% -3.87% HyreCar -68.17% -304.85% -101.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hertz Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of HyreCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hertz Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of HyreCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hertz Global has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HyreCar has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HyreCar beats Hertz Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc., together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

