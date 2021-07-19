FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 2,526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

