FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 2,526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile
