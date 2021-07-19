Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.70.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.