Fireball (FIRE) Price Tops $3.85

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Fireball has a market cap of $75,819.52 and $382.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00012417 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 44.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,716 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

