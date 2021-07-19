FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce sales of $248.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.67 million and the highest is $250.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $229.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 265.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,225 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 227,476 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,851 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of FireEye by 199.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 361,493 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

