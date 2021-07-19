Firo Market Cap Tops $54.54 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $4.51 or 0.00014421 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $54.54 million and $1.59 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,263.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,859.01 or 0.05946205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.63 or 0.01377411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.73 or 0.00370182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00136893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.46 or 0.00628398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.85 or 0.00383335 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00294321 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,096,117 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

