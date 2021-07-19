First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE FA opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 5,796,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $81,330,913.87. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $189,082.31. Insiders have sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327 over the last three months.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

