First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE FA opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 5,796,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $81,330,913.87. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $189,082.31. Insiders have sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327 over the last three months.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

