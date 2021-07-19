First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

FA opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 5,796,929 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $81,330,913.87. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $252,105.07. Insiders sold a total of 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327 in the last ninety days.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

