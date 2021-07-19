First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:FA opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

In other First Advantage news, CEO Scott Staples sold 255,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,585,226.20. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 5,796,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $81,330,913.87. Insiders sold a total of 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327 over the last three months.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

