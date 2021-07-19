First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FA. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of FA stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $21.37.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $189,082.31. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $252,105.07. Insiders have sold a total of 6,083,915 shares of company stock valued at $85,357,327 over the last 90 days.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

