First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of FA stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $21.37.

In other news, CEO Scott Staples sold 255,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $3,585,226.20. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $189,082.31. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock valued at $85,357,327.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

