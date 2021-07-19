First Bank (FRBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $249.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

