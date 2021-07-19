First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.46.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Shares of FCR.UN traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 243,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,577. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$18.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.91.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.