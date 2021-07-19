First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Update

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

